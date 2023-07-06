Stowe Electric to restore historic mill into hydro plant

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A team of engineers, energy experts, and historians are looking to restore a 19th-century sawmill in Stowe into a green energy project of the future.

Barbara Baraw and Tom Hamilton with the Stowe Historical Society say they remember when the mill in Moscow Village stopped operating. The building was heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

“It was built in 1822 by Andrew Seaver from Craftsbury. It manufactured all sorts of wooden products -- boards, shingles,” Baraw said. And even the first skis manufactured in Stowe.

Soon, the mill and red house nearby will be getting new life. The Stowe Electric Company is making repairs and major energy upgrades including micro-hydro and solar to support the community. “And the energy produced from those two facilities would be used as a low-income program for customers here in Stowe,” said the utility’s Jackie Pratt.

Partners include the Vermont Department of Historic Preservation, the University of Vermont, and Vermont State University. Scott Sabol, a professor of architectural engineering at VSU points out that work on older buildings like this can be tricky. “Through this collaboration, we can bring fresh new ideas. The one thing about working with students is they aren’t tied down to some ideas of the past some of us thought were untenable,” he said.

Department of Energy clean energy fellow Wendy Crosiersays the project will be an educational tool and a model for similar projects around the country. “The sun isn’t always shining, the wind isn’t always blowing. So, the more you can diversify and add different generation sources, the more you can do,” she said.

The total cost for the energy projects is estimated to be $4 million. The cost of historic rehabilitation is still being calculated. The group currently has $1.3 million earmarked for the energy projects and another $1.3 million in the pipeline. “That’s quite a long process. We won’t know for certain if that funding will come through for us but we are pursuing grants and outside opportunities for funding for all the different facets of these projects,” Pratt said.

Pratt says it’s likely work won’t get underway until next summer and that the whole project won’t be wrapping up until about 2027.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.