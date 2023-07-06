Vermont State University celebrates unified opening

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Better together. That’s the hope from Vermont State University leaders as they celebrate the official unification today.

VSU consists of Castleton, Vermont Technical College, and Northern Vermont University.

The newly unified college will include five campuses, 105 degrees, and will offer up to a Masters level education.

The goal of Vermont State University is to increase the financial security and longevity of the schools under one banner.

The official celebration will be held at 10:00 a.m. this morning at the state house in Montpelier.

