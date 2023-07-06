Vermonters struggle with beaver-related property damage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beavers are our neighbors here in Vermont, but they aren’t always the best group to share property with.

Rob Maynard and Deb Ravenelle and their yellow labs have lived in Johnson for over 20 years. In that time, they’ve been sharing their property with a bundle of beavers.

They say they love seeing the beavers, but these cute rodents don’t always make it easy when they build their dam on culverts.

“If they plug it up completely, which they will, it’ll wash over the tip of the road and start to wash out the roads. So when you’re here, it’s often a daily battle to keep the road clear,” said Maynard.

The couple say their driveway will flood every few years when the beavers move in. They have already set up shop this summer, so the Maynards have been clearing the culvert out every few days for a month.

Luckily, Vermont is well versed in beaver management.

“Whenever possible, maintain that beaver maintained wetland habitat because it’s incredibly valuable,” said Tyler Brown from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Brown is a wildlife specialist with the state’s 23 year old beaver baffle program. In Johnson, he’s installing an exclusion fence. It’s designed to keep the culvert clear and open and prevents the beavers from using that spot.

He says the beavers keep him busy, especially if it rains a lot. “I’m yielding 400 calls and emails a year throughout the year. From those 400 calls I’m going to about 50 site visits throughout the state. From those 50 site visits, we’re installing roughly 15 devices from baffles and exclusion,” said Brown.

He says since 2000 they’ve installed 340 devices, thus influencing over 3600 acres of wetland habitat.

He adds, “exclusive fences like we’re building today, beaver baffles, are tools to resolve conflicts. Trapping is also a tool to resolve conflicts, every situation is different. What works here might not work at the next site.”

The Johnson duo know beavers are important, but are thankful for a rodent reprieve on their property.

“It’s often a daily battle to keep the color clean. So we’re really happy for fish and wildlife to come up with a solution to be able to keep the beavers here and keep our habitat,” said Maynard.

These devices still allow beavers to make dams while allowing water to flow freely. When it comes to trapping, Vermont Fish and Wildlife says it should always be a last resort if no other solution is keeping beavers at bay.

