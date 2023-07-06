Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has ordered the arrest of the man who built an unpermitted paramilitary training facility in southern Vermont.
Daniel Banyai has battled with neighbors, town officials, and the court system for years over the facility he built on his property in West Pawlet called Slate Ridge.
In a decision issued Thursday, Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin ordered Banyai’s arrest for contempt of court for failing to comply with a deadline to remove unpermitted buildings from his property by June 23rd.
Banyai also faces mounting fines of over $100,000 for his failure to comply.
