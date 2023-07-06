Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has ordered the arrest of the man who built an unpermitted paramilitary training facility in southern Vermont.

Daniel Banyai has battled with neighbors, town officials, and the court system for years over the facility he built on his property in West Pawlet called Slate Ridge.

In a decision issued Thursday, Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin ordered Banyai’s arrest for contempt of court for failing to comply with a deadline to remove unpermitted buildings from his property by June 23rd.

Banyai also faces mounting fines of over $100,000 for his failure to comply.

Related Stories:

Slate Ridge owner files federal lawsuit to prevent dismantling of paramilitary camp

Scott signs bill taking aim at paramilitary training camps

Judge extends key deadline for dismantling Slate Ridge camp

Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison

Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps

Slate Ridge owner back in court over civil contempt allegations

Pawlet argues Slate Ridge owner violated court ruling

Judge tells Vt. gun range owner: Obey court orders or face jail

Pawlet: Slate Ridge owner pays $53K in fines

Pawlet seeks foreclosure on Slate Ridge firing range

Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal

Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court

Owner of Pawlet militia training center appeals ruling

Environmental judge sides with town over firearms training facility

Vt. officials monitoring Rutland County citizen-militia group

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.