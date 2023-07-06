Advertise With Us
VTrans looks for public opinion on reducing carbon emissions

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Transportation leaders are looking for ways to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector, and want your help doing it.

You have the chance you to comment on Vermont’s Carbon Reduction Strategy via a newly launched survey.

Federal dollars will be used to help the goal of meeting state greenhouse gas emissions requirements. This will involve investments in things like electric bicycles, expanded transit service, electrification of the commercial truck fleet and advancing installation of sidewalks and bicycle facilities throughout the state.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

