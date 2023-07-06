Advertise With Us
By Jess Langlois
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We officially have our first heat wave of the year on our hands in Burlington. Plenty of other spots have seen temperatures surge into the low 90s today, making it feel like temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s at times. The good news is the rest of the forecast won’t be this hot. The bad news we’re swapping out heat for storms.

A couple thunderstorms or downpours remain possible through Thursday evening, but once again most of us won’t see them. It will be another warm, muggy night that won’t provide much relief. Friday will still be warm and humid, but developing storms will cap temperatures in the mid 80s for most. A few spots like the CT River Valley could see another afternoon of mid to upper 80s if the storms hold off long enough.

Storms will develop as the day progresses on Friday. A couple locations could see storms during the first half of the day, but they will be much more widespread in the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe and contain damaging wind gusts or small hail. The biggest threat will be heavy downpours on already saturated soils that could lead to areas of flooding. Plan to seek shelter in a sturdy building if you hear thunder.

Hit or miss storms will be possible again this weekend, but temperatures will be closer to normal. We are tracking another area of rain headed our way late Sunday into Monday. Next week stays unsettled too. At least it won’t be as hot.

Air quality is moderate across our area today. There’s a noticeable haze, but it’s not bad enough to cause health concerns. Smoke shouldn’t be too bad tomorrow either.

Stay cool and have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

