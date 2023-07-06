BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have a Heat Wave on our hands. If you have 3 consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher, then it is an official heat wave. And this 3rd day of 90 degree weather will be the hottest one yet, with a high of 94° expected in Burlington. The humidity will make it feel even hotter. The Heat Index - the combination of temperatures and humidity - will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. That is dangerously hot, so keep outdoor activities to a minimum or non-existent. Stay well hydrated, and check on any neighbors who may have challenges in hot weather like this. Never keep kids or pets in unattended cars for any length of time.

Like on Wednesday, there could be a few, isolated showers or t-storms, mainly over the higher terrain.

After today, temperatures will be coming back down closer to normal levels (normal high in Burlington is now 82°). But it will be more active again on Friday with a cold front coming through with a round of showers & thunderstorms, some of which could get feisty with downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and possible hail.

Like the last bunch of weekends, this one will also be unsettled. There will be some scattered showers & thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. There could be some heavy downpours late Sunday into early Monday.

It will stay unsettled into the middle of next week, at least.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping on top of the weather situation over the next few days, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any significant developments that you will need to know about, on-air and online. -Gary

