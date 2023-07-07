20 year-old facing multiple charges in police officer death

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple charges are filed against a 20-year-old man who led Rutland Police on a deadly high-speed chase Friday afternoon.

The Rutland County State’s Attorney is charging Tate Rheaume, 20 is facing gross negligent operation with death resulting and attempting to elude with death resulting.

Vermont State Police say Ofc. Jessica Ebbighausen responded to a call of a home break-in around 2:50 p.m. at a home on East Washington Street. They found Tate Rheaume, 20 a the scene and once Police arrived, he took off in his pickup truck, prompted a nearly two mile police pursuit. Police chased him from East Washington Street to Stratton Road at the intersection with Woodstock Avenue.

Police say as Rheaume turned onto Route 4, where he crossed the center line and drove into Ebbighausen’s cruiser, which was responding to the call from the opposite direction. She was at the wheel with a supervising full-time officer, Ofc. Richard Caravaggio in the passenger seat. Ebbighausen died at the scene. Rheaume’s truck also collided with a second cruiser. All three cars sustained catastrophic damage.

Rutland City Police say Ebbighausen began her career with the department in May. Chief Brian Kilcullen says she completed an internship with the department two years ago as a high school student and always knew she wanted to join the force. She was slated to begin training at the Vermont Police Academy next month to become a full-time officer.

“I think it’s more important now than ever to ask for the support of the community. We’re hurting. I think with the events of this week, I think you can probably imagine that it’s not an easy job,” Kilcullen said during a press conference Friday night. “A young woman, who for years, longed to be a police officer. Since she was nine years old. It’s all she wanted to be.”

A procession of police cruisers escorted Ebbighausen’s body to the medical examiner in Burlington. First responders paid tribute to the fallen officer along Route 7, from Rutland to Burlington. On Saturday, State Police escorted Ofc. Ebbighausen’s body back to Rutland.

The Shelburne Fire, Police, and Rescue Departments pay tribute to the fallen officer as a procession of police cruisers escort her body from Rutland to Burlington along Route 7. (Shelburne Fire Department)

