3-year-old suffering life threatening injuries after falling into a water tank

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a freak accident at Smuggler’s Notch Resort.

Police say the boy was participating in a day-camp Thursday afternoon, when he fell into the below storage water tank.

On-duty lifeguards were able to get the boy out and rush him to the hospital. Police say the boy was in the water for about 10 minutes.

Police say the boy is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

His name is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.