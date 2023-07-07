3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smuggler’s Notch Resort

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a tragic accident at Smuggler’s Notch Resort Thursday afternoon.

Police say around 2:45 p.m. at the Cambridge resort, the toddler fell into a below-ground water storage tank while he was walking near the outdoor splash pad. He was there for day camp.

The boy spent 10 minutes in the water before on-duty lifeguards rescued him.

He was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The child’s name is not being released at this time.

The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA) and the Department for Children and Families have been notified.

