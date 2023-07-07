Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Braintree man cited for leaving husky in hot car

Police say the muzzled dog had no access to water and had been in the car for a minimum of 30...
Police say the muzzled dog had no access to water and had been in the car for a minimum of 30 minutes.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Braintree man faces animal cruelty charges after police say he left his dog in the car in South Burlington Thursday as temperatures outside soared into the 90s.

South Burlington Police say they responded to a report from a good Samaritan that the dog was in the car that was not running and with the windows barely open. Officers say the dog was tied to the rear seat, had no access to water, and had been in the car for at least 30 minutes.

One of the owners, Arthur Butterfield, 24, of Braintree, was cited at the scene for cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smugglers’ Notch Resort
Joshua Birch
Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path
Daniel Banyai/File
Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
File image
3 arrested during drug sweep at Rutland motel
File photo
Health Watch: Company sounds alarm over off-label use of drug for weight loss

Latest News

File image
Warren man charged with road rage incident
File photo
Springfield prison inmate charged with assaulting guard
File photo
Capitol Plaza Hotel gets new owner
File photo
VTF&W: South Burlington a hot spot for bears