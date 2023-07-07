Braintree man cited for leaving husky in hot car

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Braintree man faces animal cruelty charges after police say he left his dog in the car in South Burlington Thursday as temperatures outside soared into the 90s.

South Burlington Police say they responded to a report from a good Samaritan that the dog was in the car that was not running and with the windows barely open. Officers say the dog was tied to the rear seat, had no access to water, and had been in the car for at least 30 minutes.

One of the owners, Arthur Butterfield, 24, of Braintree, was cited at the scene for cruelty to animals.

