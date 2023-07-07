Bryson Richards claims Vermont Amateur

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - After 36 holes of play on Thursday, Bryson Richards turned in a 67 in the third round - his best round of the week - followed by a 68 in the final round to claim the 2023 Vermont Amateur on his home course at The Country Club of Barre. Richards was nine-under par for the tournament, winning it for the second time in three years (2021).

“It was great. I tried not to lose that game face all day. I had a pretty good lead coming in the last four or five holes, but I just wanted to keep playing the way I was playing, get in the clubhouse and just let the emotions go after that,” Richards said. “2021 was a special one, obviously to get the first one, but this is my home, this is where I’ve been forever. This is one I really wanted, I just love the outcome. I’m extremely happy with the result.”

