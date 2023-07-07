Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Bryson Richards claims Vermont Amateur

Richards claimed second title in three years
Richards claimed second title in three years
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - After 36 holes of play on Thursday, Bryson Richards turned in a 67 in the third round - his best round of the week - followed by a 68 in the final round to claim the 2023 Vermont Amateur on his home course at The Country Club of Barre. Richards was nine-under par for the tournament, winning it for the second time in three years (2021).

“It was great. I tried not to lose that game face all day. I had a pretty good lead coming in the last four or five holes, but I just wanted to keep playing the way I was playing, get in the clubhouse and just let the emotions go after that,” Richards said. “2021 was a special one, obviously to get the first one, but this is my home, this is where I’ve been forever. This is one I really wanted, I just love the outcome. I’m extremely happy with the result.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smugglers’ Notch Resort
Joshua Birch
Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path
Daniel Banyai/File
Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
File image
3 arrested during drug sweep at Rutland motel
File photo
Health Watch: Company sounds alarm over off-label use of drug for weight loss

Latest News

Richards claimed second title in three years
Bryson Richards claims Vermont Amateur
Vermont can’t scratch a run across in 3-0 loss
Monsters shutout by Bravehearts
Vermont can’t scratch a run across in 3-0 loss
Monsters shutout by Bravehearts
Vermont beats Westerners 7-3 at Montpelier Rec Field
Mountaineers down Danbury