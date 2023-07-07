Advertise With Us
Burlington bike share program tallies 1K miles in 1st week

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s rebooted bike share program is on a roll,

The Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association says there have already been 500 rides on the blue, Bird e-bikes since the program launched last week.

There are about 85 of the bikes of some 200 that were expected to be made available.

“1,000 miles that have been recorded on these bikes in a week. They are generally about a mile and a half per trip and the average use time is about 13 minutes for a trip. So, that’s great people are using it for what it’s designed for short point-to-point trips,” said CATMA’s Sandy Thibault.

The bikes are designed to help people get to where they are going without the stress of finding a docking station. They are designed to be left in public places for the next rider to use, however, users can report bikes that have been incorrectly parked through the app.

