Burlington Trolley Tours is the Queen City’s next big tourist attraction

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new tourist attraction has rolled into and through the Queen City.

Hannington Kasagga and Catherine Tryamureeba heard the need for more sightseeing options during their work in hospitality and financial sectors.

Now, along with a third business partner Barbara Asiimwe, they’re filling that unmet need in Vermont’s tourism space with Burlington Trolley Tours.

“We just want people to have a wonderful experience of Vermont. Within one hour, you should be able to get to know everything about Vermont,” said Kasagga.

The trio of New Americans emigrated from Uganda and received a Justice Forward Fund Loan, which provides equitable access capital to BIPOC Vermonters and New Americans from the Vermont Community Loan Fund. Burlington Trolley Tours used the money to cover most of the cost of the $200,000 trolley.

The one hour tour makes stops throughout the city and goes into South Burlington and Colchester.

“We have a narrator on the bus, and they’re going to be talking about everything Burlington,” said Tryamureeba.

Jeff Lawson of the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce says they are providing some marketing support to book seats on the tour. He believes on top of regular business, Burlington Trolley Tours could be the perfect event for companies planning group outings.

“It helps us sell the destination as a place where these meeting planners are working two to three years out in front, so it helps us bring in that business ahead of time.” Lawson said.

Tryamureeba says you’ll be able to learn a little bit of everything on the tour. “It’s not just the history. It’s the current news. It’s the fun stuff, the movies, the music there. Everything you need to know in that one hour,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.