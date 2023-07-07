Capitol Plaza Hotel finds new ownership

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center is being sold to a Massachusetts based management company.

The Fred and Mary Bashara family say they have accepted an offer by Jamsan Hotel Management to buy the Capitol Plaza and J. Morgan’s Steakhouse.

The family says part of the deal included that staff will keep their jobs at the hotel and restaurant.

The property was bought by the family in 1993 after the hotel went bankrupt and was damaged by a flood.

”Most important to us is Jamsan’s willingness to keep our exceptional staff so they can continue to have Capitol Plaza and J. Morgans be an integral part of Vermont’s capital city. Many of our staff have been with us for several years and are a key reason for our customer service success,” Fred Bashara said in a statement regarding the sale.

Jamsan Hotel Management is based in Lexington, Mass and already owns the Delta Hotel and Duke Public House restaurant in South Burlington.

