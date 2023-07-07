Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Capitol Plaza Hotel finds new ownership

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center is being sold to a Massachusetts based management company.

The Fred and Mary Bashara family say they have accepted an offer by Jamsan Hotel Management to buy the Capitol Plaza and J. Morgan’s Steakhouse.

The family says part of the deal included that staff will keep their jobs at the hotel and restaurant.

The property was bought by the family in 1993 after the hotel went bankrupt and was damaged by a flood.

”Most important to us is Jamsan’s willingness to keep our exceptional staff so they can continue to have Capitol Plaza and J. Morgans be an integral part of Vermont’s capital city. Many of our staff have been with us for several years and are a key reason for our customer service success,” Fred Bashara said in a statement regarding the sale.

Jamsan Hotel Management is based in Lexington, Mass and already owns the Delta Hotel and Duke Public House restaurant in South Burlington.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Birch
Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path
Daniel Banyai/File
Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
File photo
Health Watch: Company sounds alarm over off-label use of drug for weight loss
File image
3 arrested during drug sweep at Rutland motel
Smugglers Notch Resort in May of 2022
3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smuggler’s Notch Resort

Latest News

Dom Amato promoted to Executive Producer
Dom Amato promoted to new WCAX position
Dom Amato promoted to new WCAX position
Burlington Trolley Tours is the Queen City’s next big tourist attraction
FILE
Sec. of the Interior Deb Haaland to highlight Vt. conservation efforts