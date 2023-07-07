Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Dom Amato promoted to new WCAX position

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After seven years at WCAX-TV, Dom Amato has been promoted to a managerial position.

Friday, July 7 was his final day anchoring Channel 3 This Morning. Monday July, 10 marks his first day as Executive Producer of the evening news.

Dom joined WCAX as a morning photographer in 2016. He then became a reporter and anchor, digging into investigative pieces, top stories of the day and friendly features.

This promotion speaks to Dom’s hard work, dependability, and solid news judgement. He will be an integral part of the helping reporters tell great stories and running day-to-day operations.

Viewers will still be able to see Dom on-air when he fills in as an anchor in the evening.

Congratulations, Dom!

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Birch
Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path
Daniel Banyai/File
Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
File photo
Health Watch: Company sounds alarm over off-label use of drug for weight loss
File image
3 arrested during drug sweep at Rutland motel
Smugglers Notch Resort in May of 2022
3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smuggler’s Notch Resort

Latest News

FILE
Capitol Plaza Hotel finds new ownership
Dom Amato promoted to new WCAX position
Burlington Trolley Tours is the Queen City’s next big tourist attraction
FILE
Sec. of the Interior Deb Haaland to highlight Vt. conservation efforts