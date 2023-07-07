Dom Amato promoted to new WCAX position

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After seven years at WCAX-TV, Dom Amato has been promoted to a managerial position.

Friday, July 7 was his final day anchoring Channel 3 This Morning. Monday July, 10 marks his first day as Executive Producer of the evening news.

Dom joined WCAX as a morning photographer in 2016. He then became a reporter and anchor, digging into investigative pieces, top stories of the day and friendly features.

This promotion speaks to Dom’s hard work, dependability, and solid news judgement. He will be an integral part of the helping reporters tell great stories and running day-to-day operations.

Viewers will still be able to see Dom on-air when he fills in as an anchor in the evening.

Congratulations, Dom!

