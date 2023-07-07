Donahue seizes lead in chase for “King of the Road” title

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stephen Donahue is your new leader in the Late Model points race at Thunder Road following a midseason championship victory Thursday night.

Donahue passed Nick Sweet with about ten laps to go in the late model feature to take his first win of the season. Sweet slid up into second place in the points race with his runner-up finish.

“Yeah it was just we had a good car,” Donahue said after the race. “I knew we were a little bit better than Nick was tonight. But once we got clear of (Marcel) Gravel, that was really what I was kind of waiting for so we could get close to have a chance to run against him. And we got to his outside and he gave me plenty of room, which we race really well together and he pressured me really hard at the end, which I knew he was going to. But the car was just good enough and we had just enough laps left to get Nick at the end. It’s always a good feeling to beat Nick Sweet because it’s really hard to do, especially at Thunder Road.”

In the Tigers, Adam Maynard passed Matt Ballard late to claim checkers while Sam Caron gained some ground atop the division standings. In the Street Stocks, Josh Lovely edged out Taylor Hoar by about a thousandth of a second to take the win while Cam Powers slightly expanded his lead in the season standings.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.