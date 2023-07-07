Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks

The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.(U.S. Federal Trade Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to six companies that sell products containing Delta 8 THC in packaging that looks like Doritos and Jolly Ranchers, among others.

Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid.

The agencies say children and even some adults could mistake the Delta 8 THC products for the real thing.

The products are given such names as Double Stuff Stoneos for Oreos and Stoney Patch for Sour Patch Kids.

In the case of Dope-rope-Bites, they even use the same NERDS mascot as NERDS Rope candy.

The agencies say such marketing is reckless and illegal, and copycat products containing Delta 8 THC pose a health and safety risk, especially among kids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Bolton potholes in Bolton...
Connecticut man dies in apparent drowning at Bolton Potholes
The Christmas Tree Shops stores will reportedly close their doors for good. - File photo
Christmas Tree Shops to close all 70 of its stores
Burlington Police respond to a moose hit by a car on Main Street Tuesday.
Car hits moose on busy Burlington street
A box truck going up in flames made for a surprising end to the Fourth of July fireworks show...
Fireworks crew accidentally torches their truck

Latest News

The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus
Dick Sheridan
Dick Sheridan, former N.C. State football coach, dies at 81
3-year-old suffering life threatening injuries after falling into a water tank
Anthonie Ruinard was arrested for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League, according to the...
Man arrested in 18-year-old’s murder after body found in bonfire pit off Arizona highway