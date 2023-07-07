Free basketball camp brings smiles to hardwood

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - As kids across the country are enjoying their summers at camp, hundreds of basketball players spent time at a free camp in the North Country over the past two weeks, with the support dozens of community sponsors.

With high school sports out of season and the regular school year on break, most gyms in our area are pretty quiet. But that hasn’t been the case at Beekmantown High School.

Over 600 campers came to town this week for the Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp. Some from just down the road, and others from places as far as North Carolina.

Tom Lacey started the camp back in 2016. The girls camp is the first week, and the boys play during the second.

“I love seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces. I wish I could give a trophy to every one of them, but a lot of them got movie passes, and we did the best we could,” Lacey said. “I grew up very poor, I couldn’t go to camps. I’m the youngest of nine. That’s why I do it, to give the kids in our community a chance.”

It all ends with a game between the campers representing ‘Team USA,’ and a team from another camp in Canada - a 40-minute border battle that came down to the wire on Friday.

It’s an experience that both camper and counselor alike look forward to, as the game grows from one generation to the next.

“I’ve always said, because I’m small, I’ve always been small, I’ve always thought that whether you’re smaller or taller, it should start out with the same fundamental background,” counselor Tyrese Smith said. “It’s been good, helping them out and stuff.”

“I’ve never had this experience to meet all these new friends and stuff,” one camper, Deandre, said.

“I came up here because I really like basketball,” another camper, Zaheir, who came from North Carolina, said. “I really want to play basketball when I grow up in college, and I want to try and make it to the Lakers. And it starts here, this very day.”

With a three pointer with just seconds to go, Team USA got its first win ever, ending a six-year skid.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.