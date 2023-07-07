Advertise With Us
Heavy rain, high winds cause widespread damage

Route 4 in Killington Friday. Courtesy: Kate Riley
Route 4 in Killington Friday. Courtesy: Kate Riley(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WORCESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy rain and high winds Friday caused flooding and power outages across the region.

The powerful storms knocked down trees in both Vermont and New York’s North Country.

Upwards of 2,300 households lost power after trees came down on power lines, with some of the hardest hit areas in Addison, Rutland, Windsor, Windham, and Caledonia Counties.

A landslide-covered sections of Route 4 in Killington near the ski sky bridge.

Residents in Danville reported trees down and straight-line winds.

Flooding was also reported in some areas.

We have reporters out collecting details. Watch the Channel 3 News at 11 for the latest on the damage.

