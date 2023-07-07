Investigation into Smuggs’ waterpark accident underway

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway after a three-year-old nearly drowned at Smugglers’ Notch Resort Thursday and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon when the child, who was part of one of the resort’s day camps, fell into an underground holding tank at the waterpark.

Vermont State Police say the Cambridge boy was walking near a splash pad at Notchville Park, the resort’s waterpark when he fell into the tank filled with water.

Resort officials say lifeguards immediately responded to get him out, but police say the boy was underwater for about 10 minutes. He’s currently at the UVM Medical Center University with life-threatening injuries.

“At the moment our sole focus is on the welfare of the child and his family. The Smugglers’ family is devastated that this accident occurred,” the resort said in a statement.

Smugglers’ Notch, the last major independently owned ski resort in Vermont is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and its numerous child care and summer camp offerings.

The Vermont Department for Children and Families regulates daycare facilities and some summer camps. Programs operating fewer than 13 weeks out of the year do not have to be regulated. Programs serving 3, 4, and 5-year-olds do have to be regulated if they operate more than four hours a day, even if it is less than 13 weeks per year. It’s not clear which program the boy was in.

The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration will now conduct an investigation. “We have jurisdiction over safety in the workplace. And if we are made aware of a potential violation, we will inspect it. If we find that a safety standard was violated, we will cite the employer,” said VOSHA’s Dirk Anderson.

While the community at Smuggs is processing what happened, there is no timeline yet on when the VOSHA investigation will be finished.

Related Story:

3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smugglers’ Notch Resort

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.