Many Burlington beaches remain closed going into the weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A number of Burlington beaches remained closed going into the weekend due to cyanobacteria.

Texaco, Leddy, and North Beach are all closed due to potentially harmful cyanobacteria blooms.

State environmental officials say they continue to work on ways to cut down on stormwater and farm runoff -- two of the major causes of the water quality problems, but with legacy phosphorous sitting in the lake for decades that can be a challenge.

“Much of our work is on sort of trying to turn off that spigot of nutrients coming into lakes via surface water -- tributary flows via stormwater runoff -- so that we see fewer not more blooms in the future,” said DEC’s Oliver Pierson.

Until then, the state’s Cyanobacteria Tracker is the best way to keep track of current conditions.

Related Stories:

Burlington beach-goers face multiple closures due to cyanobacteria blooms

Burlington area residents try to beat the holiday heat

Questions of safety and sustainability at Vt. swimming holes

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.