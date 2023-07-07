Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New rules take aim at illegal parking at Huntington Gorge and other hot spots

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Richmond officials are making parking policy changes to discourage what they call unsafe practices at popular summer destinations like the Huntington Gorge.

The changes impact areas including Dugway Road near the Huntington Gorge as well as along the Winooski River near the Jonesville Bridge.

The town in 2019 began cracking down on illegal parking on Dugway Road. The new rules clarify that there is no parking on the north side of the road. Officials say its about pedestrian safety and giving emergency vehicles access on the narrow road.

“I think we can kind of refer to the process that was followed to institute this and continue to talk about safety and pedestrian safety on the roads and the need for first responders to have a clear path to respond,” said Richmond Town Manager Josh Arneson.

There will also be no parking on the eastern end of Cochran Road from the Duxbury Road intersection to the Edmunds Bridge because of traffic and safety concerns.

Residents we spoke to say they support the changes. “When it’s really hot, people who can or can’t find a spot -- they don’t care. They don’t respect the signs, the no parking signs and they park right in front of them and they park in the middle of the road where they’re not supposed to,” said Patrick Smith of Richmond.

But some visitors say they are confused about the new rules. “Me and my friends, we’ve been going to swim there and hang out and we’ve talked to the police and the emergency people before, and they’ve told us one of the spots that they’ve put the sign in is where we should park. And now there’s a sign there saying I can’t park at all,” said Collin Mills of Essex Junction.

“Our parking Advisory Committee for the last couple of years has really done a lot of work to open up more parking in town. So, they created the Overockers Parking Area on Cochran Road,” said Richmond Town Manager Josh Arneson.

Officials say they created more than 50 additional recreational parking spaces and have a new website delineating legal and illegal parking.

Related Stories:

Route 2 construction to bring traffic to popular Richmond road

Richmond road damaged in Halloween storm to remain closed

Huntington Gorge closed due to road washout

Police warn drivers of parking along narrow roads at popular summer destinations

Richmond police warn of cars parking in the travel lane on dirt roads

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smugglers’ Notch Resort
Joshua Birch
Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path
Daniel Banyai/File
Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
File photo
Health Watch: Company sounds alarm over off-label use of drug for weight loss

Latest News

File image
DCF addresses spike in child abuse reports
1st Lieutenant Gail Robinson
Bennington mom and son get Civil Air Patrol promotions
Some masked party crashers took over a Burlington couple's fourth of July cruise.
Masked castaways take over Vermont couple’s July 4 cruise
File photo
Investigation into Smuggs’ waterpark accident underway