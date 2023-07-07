North Country Animal League to phase out horse boarding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The North Country Animal League, a Lamoille County animal welfare organization, announced last week it will transition its equine center to a full program while ending horse boarding.

NCAL officials say the program was not financially sustainable and will close by September.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with NCAL’s executive director Jacques Du Preez about the changes.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.