Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

North Country Animal League to phase out horse boarding

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The North Country Animal League, a Lamoille County animal welfare organization, announced last week it will transition its equine center to a full program while ending horse boarding.

NCAL officials say the program was not financially sustainable and will close by September.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with NCAL’s executive director Jacques Du Preez about the changes.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smugglers’ Notch Resort
Joshua Birch
Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path
Daniel Banyai/File
Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
File photo
Health Watch: Company sounds alarm over off-label use of drug for weight loss

Latest News

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Rutland City Police officer killed in on-duty crash
File photo
When will authorities arrest Slate Ridge owner?
The North Country Animal League, a Lamoille County animal welfare organization, announced last...
North Country Animal League to phase out horse boarding
VCFA building selloff continues