SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a cat named Revolution.

He’s a sweet, competent, and caring guy who’s looking for his next home. Some fun things about Revolution is that he absolutely goes crazy for catnip and he is a really, really big fan of treats.

Contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County for more info.

