Rutland City Police officer killed in on-duty crash

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Rutland City Police force are remembering a one of their own.

Vermont State Police say an on-duty officer was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Woodstock Ave around 3 p.m. on Friday. Officials are not yet releasing the officer’s identity as the investigation continues.

Woodstock Ave. is still closed from Deer to Temple Streets as the Vermont State Police Field Force Division and Crash Reconstruction Team investigation.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.

