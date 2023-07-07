Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Rutland City Police officer killed in on-duty crash

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Rutland City Police force are remembering a one of their own.

Vermont State Police say an on-duty officer was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Woodstock Ave around 3 p.m. on Friday. Officials are not yet releasing the officer’s identity as the investigation continues.

Woodstock Ave. is still closed from Deer to Temple Streets as the Vermont State Police Field Force Division and Crash Reconstruction Team investigation.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smugglers’ Notch Resort
Joshua Birch
Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path
Daniel Banyai/File
Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
File photo
Health Watch: Company sounds alarm over off-label use of drug for weight loss

Latest News

The North Country Animal League, a Lamoille County animal welfare organization, announced last...
North Country Animal League to phase out horse boarding
File photo
When will authorities arrest Slate Ridge owner?
The North Country Animal League, a Lamoille County animal welfare organization, announced last...
North Country Animal League to phase out horse boarding
VCFA building selloff continues