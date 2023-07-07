Advertise With Us
Sec. of the Interior Deb Haaland to highlight Vt. conservation efforts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The woman in charge of all things land-related in the U.S. is visiting Vermont.

U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland is joining top Vermont leaders to highlight conservation efforts in the state.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch and Representative Becca Balint will be joined by Haaland in Burlington to talk about what’s being called “historic investments” to help drive collaborative conservation initiatives.

Thanks to some national funding, the Department of the Interior is getting more involved in issues like clean energy, habitat restoration, and water projects across the nation.

