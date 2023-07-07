Advertise With Us
Springfield prison inmate charged with assaulting guard

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate at the Springfield prison now faces charges connected to a brawl with two correctional officers back in May.

The Vermont State Police say Pedro Rivera-Garcia, 34, assaulted two officers at Southern State Correctional Facility on May 29, leaving one of them with minor injuries.

Rivera-Garcia was charged Friday with assault on a correctional officer and will be in court next month.

