VCFA building selloff continues

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont College of Fine Arts has found a new buyer in their latest attempt to offload unused buildings at their Montpelier campus.

The school announced Wednesday that five of the buildings will be sold to the Greenway Institute, a nonprofit based in White River Junction that offers sustainable engineering education. With the sale, the Noble, Glover, Stone, Schulmaier, and Dewey Hall buildings are now set to become the new Greenway Center for Equity and Sustainability.

Rep. Rebecca Holcombe, D-Norwich, Greenway’s co-founder, says through a partnership with Elizabethtown College of Pennsylvania, the group will open the engineering education program in the five buildings this fall, bringing students to live and learn at the campus once again.

“We’re going to open by offering a semester away program for sophomore engineering students to come and experience and learn from Vermont businesses and be part of that great green energy sector that we know is our future. We will have to make some small changes inside but other than that, the big change the community should see is some nice young faces,” Holcombe said.

Last month, VCFA officials announced that the New School of Montpelier had agreed to purchase the college’s Alumnx Hall and Bishop Hatch. This sale also comes after the deal for three other buildings, the Gary Library, Martin Hall, and the Crowley Center fell through.

VCFA announced last year that it was scrapping its on-site low-residency program and instead using Colorado College’s campus.

Related Stories:

Deal to sell some Vermont College of Fine Arts buildings falls through

Vt. College of Fine Arts moves forward with plan to sell some buildings

The future of Vermont College of Fine Arts’ campus up for discussion

Faculty at odds over future of Vermont College of Fine Arts campus

Vermont College of Fine Arts faculty divided over campus future

Vermont College of Fine Arts president under fire by faculty

Departure of Vermont College of Fine Arts could be an opportunity for Montpelier

Vermont College of Fine Arts to send students to Colorado

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.