Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

VCFA building selloff continues

(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont College of Fine Arts has found a new buyer in their latest attempt to offload unused buildings at their Montpelier campus.

The school announced Wednesday that five of the buildings will be sold to the Greenway Institute, a nonprofit based in White River Junction that offers sustainable engineering education. With the sale, the Noble, Glover, Stone, Schulmaier, and Dewey Hall buildings are now set to become the new Greenway Center for Equity and Sustainability.

Rep. Rebecca Holcombe, D-Norwich, Greenway’s co-founder, says through a partnership with Elizabethtown College of Pennsylvania, the group will open the engineering education program in the five buildings this fall, bringing students to live and learn at the campus once again.

“We’re going to open by offering a semester away program for sophomore engineering students to come and experience and learn from Vermont businesses and be part of that great green energy sector that we know is our future. We will have to make some small changes inside but other than that, the big change the community should see is some nice young faces,” Holcombe said.

Last month, VCFA officials announced that the New School of Montpelier had agreed to purchase the college’s Alumnx Hall and Bishop Hatch. This sale also comes after the deal for three other buildings, the Gary Library, Martin Hall, and the Crowley Center fell through.

VCFA announced last year that it was scrapping its on-site low-residency program and instead using Colorado College’s campus.

Related Stories:

Deal to sell some Vermont College of Fine Arts buildings falls through

Vt. College of Fine Arts moves forward with plan to sell some buildings

The future of Vermont College of Fine Arts’ campus up for discussion

Faculty at odds over future of Vermont College of Fine Arts campus

Vermont College of Fine Arts faculty divided over campus future

Vermont College of Fine Arts president under fire by faculty

Departure of Vermont College of Fine Arts could be an opportunity for Montpelier

Vermont College of Fine Arts to send students to Colorado

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smugglers’ Notch Resort
Joshua Birch
Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path
Daniel Banyai/File
Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
File photo
Health Watch: Company sounds alarm over off-label use of drug for weight loss

Latest News

The North Country Animal League, a Lamoille County animal welfare organization, announced last...
North Country Animal League to phase out horse boarding
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Rutland City Police officer killed in on-duty crash
File photo
When will authorities arrest Slate Ridge owner?
The North Country Animal League, a Lamoille County animal welfare organization, announced last...
North Country Animal League to phase out horse boarding