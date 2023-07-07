Advertise With Us
Vt. program seeks host families for international students this summer

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Council on World Affairs is urgently requesting Vermonters to volunteer as host families for two waves of Iraqi students coming to the Green Mountain State this summer.

Starting as soon as Tuesday, Iraqi student leaders will be coming to stay in Northfield. It’s the first of two youth leadership exchange programs this summer where officials say students will learn about diversity, rights, and inclusion.

Elissa Borden spoke with the VCWA’s Patricia Preston about what it takes to be a host family.

Over 60 students from all over the world will come to Vermont on exchange this year. Depending on the program, reimbursements may be available for hosts.

