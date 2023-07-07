VTF&W: South Burlington a hot spot for bears

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials say bear activity in South Burlington has spiked this year.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife says there have been 14 bear incident reports from South Burlington so far this year, compared to just three for all of 2022.

“At least two yearling bears and their mother are becoming used to easy meals of birdseed and unsecured garbage in town. This is a dangerous situation for these bears and for people, especially in a densely populated community like South Burlington where many residents may not be used to coexisting safely with bears,” said the department’s Jaclyn Comeau in a statement.

Officials say recent years have seen more bear conflicts statewide, including in densely populated communities like Rutland, Montpelier, Essex, and South Burlington. They say attractants like bird feeders, unsecured garbage and compost, and backyard chicken flocks are often the reason.

Officials are urging the public to prevent bear conflicts from developing by securing food sources.

