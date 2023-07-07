Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

VTF&W: South Burlington a hot spot for bears

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials say bear activity in South Burlington has spiked this year.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife says there have been 14 bear incident reports from South Burlington so far this year, compared to just three for all of 2022.

“At least two yearling bears and their mother are becoming used to easy meals of birdseed and unsecured garbage in town. This is a dangerous situation for these bears and for people, especially in a densely populated community like South Burlington where many residents may not be used to coexisting safely with bears,” said the department’s Jaclyn Comeau in a statement.

Officials say recent years have seen more bear conflicts statewide, including in densely populated communities like Rutland, Montpelier, Essex, and South Burlington. They say attractants like bird feeders, unsecured garbage and compost, and backyard chicken flocks are often the reason.

Officials are urging the public to prevent bear conflicts from developing by securing food sources.

Related Stories:

Bear cub orphaned after mother shot in Bristol

State wildlife officials warn of increased bear encounters in June

Vt. wildlife officials predict busy summer for bear conflicts

WCAX viewers’ best bears and other critters on camera

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smugglers’ Notch Resort
Joshua Birch
Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path
Daniel Banyai/File
Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
File image
3 arrested during drug sweep at Rutland motel
File photo
Health Watch: Company sounds alarm over off-label use of drug for weight loss

Latest News

File photo
Capitol Plaza Hotel finds new ownership
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Capitol Plaza Hotel finds new ownership
Dom Amato 2023
Dom Amato promoted to new WCAX position