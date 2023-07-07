Warren man charged with road rage incident

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A Mad River Valley man faces charges stemming from a road rage incident on Interstate 89.

The Vermont State Police say Mark Bennett, 75, of Warren was changing speeds on I-89 in Winooski and “brake-checking” another driver. They say that once the Middlebury driver decided to pass, Bennett brandished a gun at him.

Bennett was later located in Warren and cited to appear in Chittenden County Court on August 22.

