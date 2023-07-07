When will authorities arrest Slate Ridge owner?

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai is a wanted man after a judge ordered his arrest for failure to comply with an order to dismantle the unpermitted paramilitary training facility on his property in West Pawlet. Now the question is when police put him behind bars?

In a decision issued Thursday, Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin ordered Banyai’s arrest for contempt of court for failing to comply with a deadline to remove unpermitted buildings from his property by the court-ordered deadline.

Jerry O’Neill, a former U.S. Attorney for Vermont, says legal experts say cases like this are not common. “it is unusual for a civil case to get to this point because most people will comply with the order of a judge,” he said.

After a years-long legal battle in civil court, Banyai was found in contempt of a March 2021 order that he remove the structures built without a permit on his property. Banyai bought the property in 2013. In 2017, town officials say he began operating a firearms training facility without the proper permits. After noise complaints and other concerns from neighbors, the town took Banyai to court.

Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters on Saturday April 17, 2021 in West Pawlet, Vt. during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. (Wilson Ring | AP)

“The judge wants him arrested, brought, put in jail. And either he arranges from there to have the property brought to where it must be or the town does it at his expense and then has a lien against the property in connection with it, in which case Mr. Banyai can be released,” O’Neil explained.

The court order calls for any sheriff or constable in the state of Vermont to serve the arrest order within 60 days. Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson is president of the Vermont Sheriffs Association and says serving arrest warrants is a common practice for departments statewide. “Deputies are trained not only in de-escalation and trying to get back to voluntary compliance but we’re trained to deal with either non-compliance or active resistance to executing these orders,” he said.

Former Vermont State Police Lt. Brian Miller says despite the 60-day time frame, law enforcement will take all necessary precautions to keep everyone involved safe. “The preeminent issue is public safety and as in any public safety situation, that’s how this is going to be looked at. I don’t think you’ll see law enforcement taking any drastic action to serve this arrest warrant,” he said.

As part of the order, Banyai will also have to pay more than $100,000 in fines.

