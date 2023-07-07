With strike looming, UPS drivers show solidarity at Williston hub

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont UPS drivers will join fellow union members across the country in going on strike if a deal isn’t reached before the end of the month. Drivers showed solidarity Friday afternoon outside the company’s Williston hub.

“We mean business, and we aren’t going to take a contract that’s lesser than what we’ve had in the past,” said Tony St. Hilaire with Teamsters Local 597. he says the contract UPS is pushing them to accept is less than their current one. “We’re looking for better working conditions, higher wages. The group here is working up to 12 to 14 hours a day.”

Ryan Wallace has been a UPS driver for six months and says his experience has been okay, but that the company classifies employees doing the same work differently, dividing them from within. “Right now, I don’t have the same protections for the positions I hold that normal delivery package car drivers have, which is just totally unfair. But the biggest thing for me is the work-life balance,” Wallace said.

Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of the company’s workers broke down early Wednesday with each side blaming the other for walking away from talks.

In a statement to WCAX, UPS accuses the teamsters of abandoning negotiations. “Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy. Only our non-union competitors benefit from the Teamsters’ actions. We’re proud of what we’ve put forward in these negotiations.”

Logistics expert Satish Jindel says even in rural Vermont, the Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS’ non-union workers should be able to pick up the slack in the event of a strike. He says businesses using UPS for their shipping needs would be hit hardest. “They may have to pay a slightly higher price, and two--the service levels they are used to getting may get affected,” Jindel said. He suggests companies prepare by making sure their technology is up to date and by planning rates with other shipping companies.

“If all fails in August, we’re not going to be going on strike, it’s going to be UPS putting us on strike,” Wallace said.

Jindel says the last time UPS workers went on strike was in 1997and it did some damage to the economy. Since then, he says UPS has lost some control of the shipping market, so the impacts wouldn’t be as extreme.

