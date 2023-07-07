BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have just come through our first official heat wave of the season ( 3 consecutive days with highs of 90° or higher) and now we are going to end this work week with some active weather.

It won’t be as miserably hot today as it has been lately, but still hot enough with temperatures in the mid/upper 80s. And it will continue to be muggy. But the weather focus today is going to be the strong to severe thunderstorms that will be rumbling across the area from west to east as we go through the late morning and early afternoon hours. There could be some locally heavy downpours which could lead to some flooding trouble. There could also be some strong wind gusts that could cause some damage.

The storms will settle down during the evening and come to an end overnight.

The weekend is looking like another unsettled one. We will start each weekend day with some sun in the morning, but then there will be a flair-up of showers & thunderstorms during the afternoon & evening hours.

A heavier batch of rain will come through late Sunday into Monday. Again, there could be some flooding problems with that potentially heavy rain.

Tuesday is our best bet for having a dry day. There will be lots of sunshine, but a few scattered showers could still be possible.

More unsettled weather with a chance for showers will happen on Wednesday & Thursday, too.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of that stormy weather today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.