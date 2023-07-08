Advertise With Us
The Climate on Crops

By Laura Ullman
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) A late May freeze for many farms, followed by abnormally dry weather, then days of rain. After that cleared, wildfire smoke that produced poor air quality. All of it came together to create a perfect storm for an early hay harvest.

“This year on May 11th, which is the earliest that I’ve ever mowed hay before. We always used to try to be ready to go on Memorial day, and then it was, we got to be ready by May 15th, and this week we were ready the week before than.” said Sam Dixon, the farm manager at Shelburne Farms

This season was full of surprises , but that seems to be a part of the pattern which has become the new norm for life on the farm.

“The weather has become much more unpredictable, and there’s a lot more swings, and the seasons gotten earlier and earlier.” said Sam

Rain slows down the heating of soil, so the dry spring made the soil warm much faster - the perfect conditions for grass to grow.

“I’ve been saying to everybody, it doesn’t always go like this, I mean things just went really well for us here this spring.” said Sam

The ideal conditions for hay are not the same as produce. When the temperature reached record lows in May, the Agency of Agriculture reported that the frost caused at least 50% of primary bud loss across the state’s vineyards, now the region is still facing abnormally dry conditions. Nonetheless, while some crops have barely survived, others have thrived.

“For strawberries, with the cold and stuff, we managed to save our crops with the irrigation, other things that need more rain, could use a lot more. The corn is going to be awesome this year. As you can see it’s all tasseled out, so it’s going to be a good year for corn.” said Wendy, the wife of farm owner Dean Brigante

And what has been the impact of the Canadian wildfires on farm animals? Some veterinarians like Orchard Veterinary Hospital have seen an increase of animals with asthma conditions. One farm saw a sheep die from respiratory issues.

“I don’t ever remember wildfire smoke like we’ve had -- I remember the first time it happened three or four years ago I was freaked out -- I had never seen anything like it, it’s something that’s completely new, and I’m not sure how it’s affecting the animal’s health.

The smoke has also caused abnormalities in the hay. Shelburne farms tests their hay to see if it will provide a good diet for their cows.

The only feed we’ve tested this year is some dry hay we made in may, and normally I’m not able to make any dry hay in may it’s just too early, but we made some beautiful dry hay in may and the ash content was really high, but that was unusual for us because we normally don’t have a high ash content.” said Sam

While the seasons and weather patterns continue to change, Vermont farmers still stay resilient.

