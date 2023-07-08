Advertise With Us
19-year-old Rutland officer killed on duty

By Cam Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A somber night in Rutland as first responders across the state mourn the loss of 19-year-old Rutland police officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Rutland city police Chief Brian Killcullen tells us Ebbighausen began her career at Rutland city police in May. Chief Killcullen says Ebbinghausen longed to be a police officer since she was 9-years-old, here in Rutland, completing an internship with the department while she was in high school. Vermont state police say the crash happened before 3:00 p.m. According to police, calls came in around 2:50 Friday afternoon, where they say 20-year-old Tate Rhaume was breaking into a home on East Washington Street. When police arrived a two mile pursuit began.

Police say Rehaume crashed into the cruiser driven by Ebbinghausen head on, on Woodstock avenue. Ebbinghausen was pronounced dead at the scene. Rutland city police chief Brian Kilcullen says she was an integral part of the Rutland city police family.

“I think it’s more important now than ever to ask for the support of the community. We’re hurting. I think with the events of this week, I think you can probably imagine that it’s not an easy job. A young woman, who for years, longed to be a police officer. Since she was nine years old. It’s all she wanted to be.” said Chief Brian KilCullen of the Rutland City Police Dept.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Rehaume and another Rutland city police officer who is not being named at this time were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. That officer was still in the hospital on Friday night. State police say once their investigation is complete, it will be handed over to Rutland County States attorney Ian Sullivan for potential charges. State Police and Fish and Wildlife will provide law enforcement coverage in the city for at least the next 12 hours.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, of Ira
