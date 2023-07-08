Advertise With Us
Woman’s body found in Burlington Park

(Credit: Bull-Doser / Wikipedia)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Queen City Park.

Police say around 10:30 Friday morning they got called about an unresponsive woman in a secluded park of South Champlain Street Park.

The cause of death isn’t yet known and an autopsy and toxicology tests will be conducted.

Police have not released the name of the woman.

