By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Some morning sun is expected on Sunday. A strong and moisture-laden storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, especially late. Some thunderstorms may be strong, with damaging wind.

The big story will be the likelihood of flooding Sunday night and especially Monday. Rain with heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms will continue Sunday night and Monday, especially early. By Monday evening, 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible, with locally up to 5 inches. With the recent rain, as well as scattered flash flooding from Friday, additional flash flooding and river flooding are likely Sunday night through Monday. Stay tuned to the latest updates on this potentially dangerous situation, and remember to obey all road closure signs and never cross any flooded roads.

As has been the case for quite some time, we have another unsettled week on the way, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms right into Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. It will be very warm and humid during the week, with highs in the 80s, and lows in the 60s.

Latest News

