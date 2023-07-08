BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday will be a much quieter day after the severe outbreak that occurred on Friday. Dense fog is likely early in the morning, so use caution if you’re traveling. It will then turn partly sunny. A trough will touch off widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Unlike Friday, these will be mainly garden variety, through a few heavy downpours are possible. It will be cooler, but still humid, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will start off with some sunshine, then a low pressure system will approach from the south, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are expected overnight into Monday morning, with embedded thunderstorms continuing. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible, along with flooding, so that is something we’ll keep a close eye on. Showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday, though become more scattered during the day.

Unsettled and humid weather will continue during the week, with the daily chance for at least a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will generally be in the 80s, with lows in the 60s.

