Checking in with Jim Plumer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont women’s hockey program said goodbye to perhaps the most accomplished class of seniors and fifth-years in program history this past spring. But when the Cats hit the ice in the fall, they’re eyeing the next step after consecutive trips to the conference semis for the first time ever.

“Both our incoming freshman and our returners feel like we still have a lot to prove, it wasn’t just about this class that just graduated, it’s about something that we built and we can sustain. I’m very much excited for that,” head coach Jim Plumer said.

Welcoming in a large class of newcomers, Plumer says there’s a different mentality entering this upcoming season compared to a year ago.

“We felt like we knew we had a veteran team returning, we knew what we would be able to accomplish with that breakthrough the previous year. We wanted to be at our very best from literally the first game, which was September 30,” Plumer said. “In a normal year, you develop over the course of a season. I don’t want to say we didn’t develop last year at all, but the expectations with that veteran group were that we were coming in hot, and we knew what lines were going to look like. There’s a lot of that that’s going to take some time to sort out this year.”

Taking the reins of the leadership team is Natalie Mlynkova, who led the Catamounts in goals scored last season, and someone who Plumer thinks is well-suited as this year’s captain.

“One of the things she said to me was, ‘I don’t want people to feel intimidated to play with me.’ I think that’s a great outlook as a leader,” he said. “I think that it can be [intimidating], she’s a world-class player. I expect to see her help some other people along here, in the same way that people benefitted and Theresa Schafzahl helped some people along over the last couple years.”

Mlynkova is one of four of the Cats six leading goal scorers from last year coming back. And whether it’s one of those experienced players, or one of the many new faces, Plumer says with plenty of new roles to go around, it’ll take some time. But sometimes, that can be a good thing.

“If we all take that development approach to it and understand that really what’s important is that we peak in the second half of the year and play our best hockey going into the playoffs, that’s a healthy approach here,” he said.

