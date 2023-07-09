Killington community cleans up after floods pour into region

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The worst of Friday’s flooding might be behind us, but for some residents of the Killington area, the damage is far from over.

Rain and wind left people across Vermont and New York’s north country flooded and without power.

In the Killington area, a mudslide and flash flooding shut down roads and critically damaged buildings.

Edwin Earle, the Chief of the Bridgewater fire department is helping residents along a portion of route 100 in recovery mode.

“There’s approximately seven or eight houses on the right-hand side going down through and most of them all have water damage, driveways washed out,” said Earle.

Sunrise General Store at Bridgewater corners sustained around six inches of flooding in the basement.

Earle and his crew helped to pump that water out. the process took four hours. Store owner Seth Brownell says the flooding was as bad as hurricane Irene.

Most of the basement’s contents are ruined, including some of his late mother’s heirlooms.

“I went downstairs to make sure pumps, and such were working when a chunk of my basement wall just kind of blew out. The battle was lost once that cave-in happened,” said Brownell.

Brownell says he’s gathering friends and family to help clear out the soggy basement.

Down the road from the store, construction crews are working to remove debris and repair the road.

Officials say they pumped water out of around seven basements after the storm and are continuing to assess the damage.

