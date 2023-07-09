Lake Monsters earn comeback win on ‘Dig In For Pete’ night

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Monsters ended a five-game skid on Saturday, but that was far from the main storyline of the night.

As manager Pete Wilk continues to battle glioblastoma, the Lake Monsters hosted ‘Dig In For Pete’ night at Centennial Field, where the skipper was honored pregame, during the seventh inning stretch, and postgame, while the entire team wore special jerseys, all with Wilk’s number 45 and last name printed on the back.

“I’m honored. I’m incredibly touched by this town and these people and this organization,” an emotional Wilk said postgame. “Unbelievably special, unbelievably special. I’m sorry I’m not holding it together right now. A special evening for me, and my family.”

