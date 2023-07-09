State funds electric vehicle charging stations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state has announced more funding to add electric vehicle charging stations. The $7 million in funding looks to make electric transportation more accessible throughout the state. The program called the Vermont community electric vehicle chargers incentive program hopes to increase electric charging opportunities for Vermonters at locations such as workplaces, multi-unit homes and public areas. The Governor said that electric vehicles is something the state is committed to, and needing charging stations is an issue he has faced too.

“It’s something that I have experienced, because we are running around in an electric vehicle now is that we don’t have enough charging points at this point in time to make this transition.” said Gov. Phil Scott

