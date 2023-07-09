What-to-do: Sunday, July 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Sunday.

Every year the weekend after July, the Middlebury Festival on the Green puts up a big tent, 200 wooden chairs, and a 16 by 24 foot stage. The tent is surrounded by a sloping lawn with plenty of seating. There are many genres of music included in the week, run by volunteers, the festival makes sure there is something for everyone. The event is free, but they do “pass the hat” during intermission to help support the festival. Opening the festival this evening, The Durham County Poets will be performing a two set show of original uplifting compositions from the Blues to R&B to gospel there will be more performances this week. The festival ends July 15.

Tonight at River Street Park in Morrisonville in the town of Schuyler Falls enjoy a free concert. The music begins at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m. Tunes of time DJ and karaoke will perform during sunset. All are welcome -- including families. Light refreshments will be available for purchase. It is recommended attendees bring their own chairs or blankets to be comfortable . The event is free.

Today, you can join the Jewish communities of Vermont kayaking and scavenger hunt on the Lamoille river. It will be a mellow paddle and I-Spy scavenger hunt. Meet at Vermont canoe & kayak in Jeffersonville at 10:30 a.m. V.C.K. will shuttle participants four miles upstream for an easy paddle back. They’ll stop along the way for a picnic lunch, which you’re encouraged to bring yourself. The event is for people ages 3 and up. Boat rental is $25/person for those who pre-register and $15 for transport without equipment rental.

