BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showers and thunderstorms are overspreading the region, some of which have been strong. This is the beginning of a prolonged rain event, with significant flooding likely, possibly into Tuesday.

Some thunderstorms may be strong this evening, then rain, heavy at times, will take over tonight, with embedded thunderstorms possible. Due to the recent rain and already saturated soil, it won’t take much to cause flooding. Both flash flooding and areal/river flooding are likely tonight through Monday. Rain will continue Monday, though it may briefly lessen in intensity around midday. Another round of heavier rain is likely during the afternoon and evening. The rain will taper off Monday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon.

Total rainfall by Tuesday evening is expected to be 2 to 5 inches, with locally up to 7 inches possible. This will result in widespread flooding. Obey all road closure signs, never cross flooded roads, and stay tuned to WCAX for the latest updates on this storm system.

Unfortunately, unsettled weather will continue during the week, with the chance for some showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Additional flooding isn’t expected later in the week, but we’ll keep you posted in case anything changes. It will remain warm and humid, with highs mainly in the 80s, and lows in the 60s.

