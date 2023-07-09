Advertise With Us
By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be the day to prepare for the likelihood of flooding, which is expected to occur tonight and especially Monday. A strong storm system will start bringing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, especially late. Some thunderstorms may be strong, with damaging wind.

The big story will be the likelihood of flooding tonight and especially Monday. Rain with heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms will continue tonight and Monday, especially early. By Monday evening, 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible, with locally up to 5 inches. With the recent rain, as well as scattered flash flooding from Friday, additional flash flooding and river flooding are likely Sunday night through Monday. Stay tuned to the latest updates on this potentially dangerous situation, and remember to obey all road closure signs and never cross any flooded roads.

As has been the case for quite some time, we have another unsettled week on the way, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms right into Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. It will be very warm and humid during the week, with highs in the 80s, and lows in the 60s.

