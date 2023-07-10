Caricature artist draws interest on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are lots of things that draw people to visit Burlington’s Church Street, but only one person is drawing the people who visit.

Joe Ferris is a caricature artist from Plattsburgh. After a jaunt around the country, he’s found himself in downtown Burlington.

He’s the first caricature artist I’ve seen ever on the Marketplace, so I spent an afternoon with him to get the big picture.

Take a stroll down Burlington’s Church Street and you might find Joe Ferris. With nothing but paper, ink, brushes and a good attitude, blink and you might miss him.

“I like being out, meeting people, making new friends and doing caricatures at the same time,” Ferris said.

He’s been drawing and doodling since he could walk.

“I was like the class artist,” he said.

But he says he truly found himself while studying at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction.

“You know, I wasn’t the only one doing art. I was one of 40 people that were obsessed with doing art,” he said.

And it wasn’t until recently that he sketched out a plan to ditch his job and pursue his passion full time.

“I first started out by taking a trip around the United States doing caricatures,” he said.

From Texas to Tennessee, Las Vegas to Alaska, Ferris camped in his car while turning out drawings along the way. It’s been about a month since the caricature and pet portrait artist landed on Church Street. He says thanks to the warm welcome he’s received, he pictures himself sticking around.

“There’s not another spot where you can be an artist and have outdoor traffic going back and forth,” Ferris said.

So on weekends, he sets up shop, adding customizable art to the mix of downtown Burlington’s offerings. Big noses, dramatic eyelashes: Ferris’ drawings have all of the fun of caricatures but with a little extra care.

“I pride myself as really looking at the details of people’s faces and trying to accurately depict them while still having a cartoon-y, whimsical element,” he explained.

Ferris doesn’t charge much for these drawings, and with a low time commitment to boot, this art is plenty accessible.

“I think the cool thing about caricature art that really appeals to a lot of people is how customized it can be in 15 minutes,” he said.

And 15 minutes is a quick stop for a memory that will last a lifetime.

The best ways to keep tabs on Joe Ferris and his art are social media, through his Facebook page or Instagram.

