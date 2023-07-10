Driver charged in crash that killed young Vermont police officer

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Charges were filed Monday in the crash that killed a police officer in Rutland last week.

The crash last Friday killed rookie Rutland Ofc. Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, or Ira.

Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, of Ira (WCAX)

Monday, Tate Rheaume, 20, called into court for his arraignment from his hospital bed, where he is still being treated for injuries he suffered in the crash, as a courtroom full of cops watched on.

Rheaume faces multiple charges including gross negligent operation with death resulting and attempting to elude with death resulting.

“Ultimately, he decided to pass a car that from his perspective was going slower than he would like to go while trying to evade the police,” Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said.

According to court paperwork, Rheaume’s ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Baker, told police Rheaume had recently stopped taking medication to treat bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. On Friday morning, the day of the crash, Rheaume already had police contact as he was demanding to see his kids and was blocking driveways with his truck. Rheaume left before the police arrived.

Later that day, police were called again when surveillance cameras showed Rheaume inside the house of Baker and her new boyfriend. He then fled the scene.

“The defendant admitted that he knew the police were looking for him, that they tried to stop him and he did not want to stop,” Sullivan said.

Police say Rheaume turned onto Route 4, crossed the center line and drove into Ebbighausen’s cruiser, which was responding to the call from the opposite direction. Court paperwork says he admitted to smoking cannabis and was on multiple prescribed medications.

“Essentially, he cared more about getting away from the police than the lives of everyone else on or around the roadway,” Sullivan said.

At the Rutland City Police Department on Monday, a memorial continued to grow as people stopped to pay their respects.

“We just feel so sorry for the Rutland police,” said Tom Hall of Rutland.

“We saw this was going on. We definitely knew we had to contribute,” said Ale Soto of Rutland.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Bail was set at $100,000 for Rheaume. If he does not post that and get healthy enough to leave the hospital, he will be transferred over to the Department of Corrections and head to one of Vermont’s prisons.

