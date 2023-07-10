Flash flooding washes away driveways, trees in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - The severe weather left varying degrees of damage in the Mount Holly area, from pieces of the road broken off to destroyed driveways.

Jay and Nikki Ummel say they were shocked waking up to the damage at their home.

“My stomach drops when you look outside the window and see a 60-foot wide river running through your front yard,” Nikki Ummel said.

With the Ummels stuck on one side of the driveway, we communicated by phone. Jay Ummel says they’ve watched several items get swept away.

“We kept expecting to see a car or a truck. We did see several propane tanks and a lot of trees... So we’re thankful our big bridge held,” Jay Ummel said.

Periods of heavy rain washed out roads, toppled sheds and even swallowed cars.

“First thing I saw was my car underwater, and then I just wanted to make sure that my aunt and uncle are OK because I know if water rises... I don’t want them to be in trouble here,” said Sharon Ruffino of Mount Holly.

Ruffino has lived in Mount Holly for six years and says she’s never seen flooding this bad.

“This is the worst it has ever been,” she said. “I heard the rain and when I came to my kitchen window, I looked out and I could see the water was way further than it has ever gotten before.”

Early Monday morning, Mount Holly fire crews could be seen helping residents leave their homes before shutting down the road for several hours.

Those visiting Vermont say they’re not going anywhere any time soon.

“I think we’re going to be stuck for a little while,” said Peter Solheim, a visitor from Connecticut. “I’m just glad we’re just high enough up. If we were down here, we would have been wiped out.”

Residents I spoke with said they are not too worried about property damage as long as they are able to stay safe.

